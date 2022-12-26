TPWD to reopen fishing areas affected by recent freeze

The TPWD will reopen those areas Tuesday at 12:01 p.m. as temperatures have begun to regulate, according to a release from TPWD.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department temporarily closed 18 areas in the Coastal Bend to saltwater fishing because of recent freezing temperatures.

The TPWD will reopen those areas Tuesday at 12:01 p.m. as temperatures have begun to regulate, according to a release from TPWD.

Coastal Bend residents can still report any freeze-related fish kills or large number of sluggish or cold stunned aquatic life to TPWD.

The number to report those kills are (281) 842-8100 or (512) 389-4848.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.