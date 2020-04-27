CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Humans may be stuck at home during the pandemic, but sea turtles are still free to make their nests, just about anywhere.

Yesterday, nine Kemp's ridley sea turtles were located on the Texas coast, according to officials.

One on Matagorda Peninsula, one on San Jose Island, one nest was found on Mustang Island and six were found on North Padre Island at the Padre Island National Seashore.

So far this year, 37 Kemp's ridley nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, with 24 of those being on North Padre Island.

"Sea turtles must leave the water and crawl up onto the beach to lay their eggs. When a sea turtle nests, she digs a hole deep in the sand, lays her eggs in the hole, then covers the eggs with sand to hide them from predators," says staff from PINS.

"After nesting, she returns to the sea, leaving tracks as she crawls across the beach. She never comes back to check on the eggs or hatchlings," added PINS officials.

The Kemp's ridley, the sea turtle found nesting most often in Texas, nests anytime between April and August, experts say.

"Each year, all along the Texas coast, different organizations and volunteers patrol the beaches, looking for the females on the beach, the tracks left by the females, or other signs that nesting occurred. Specially trained and permitted staff help to locate the eggs that are buried deep in the sand," stated officials.

PINS officials say if you find a nesting Kemp's ridley turtle, please stand back and let the turtle nest undisturbed, and immediately notify a passing turtle patroller. You may also call (361) 949-8173 ext. 226 or call 1-866-TURTLE5 for assistance.

For more information on volunteering for the Padre Island National Seashore, visit their web page.

For more information on tracking Kemp's ridley sea turtles and their nests, click HERE.

Earth Day! Turtle Day! Today, 23 Kemp’s ridley nests were located on the Texas coast! One nest was found on Mustang Island, 17 on North Padre Island (including 15 at Padre Island National Seashore), 4 on South Padre Island, and 1 on Boca Chica Beach. If you find a nesting Kemp's ridley turtle, please stand back and let her nest undisturbed and immediately notify a passing turtle patroller or call (361) 949-8173 ext. 226 or call 1-866-TURTLE5. Thank you! #FindYourPark #EncuentraTuParque #KempsRidley #EarthDay Posted by Padre Island NS Division of Sea Turtle Science & Recovery on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

