Mark Anthony Martin died at the scene, DPS officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after his tractor-trailer flipped on Farm-to-Market 774 in Refugio County.

Mark Anthony Martin was driving westbound at about 8:06 p.m. Monday, when his truck wheel hit the grassy shoulder of the road and flipped. Trailer also disconnected from his blue Mack truck.

Department of Public Safety officials said the 52-year-old Refugio man died at the scene.