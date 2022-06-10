x
Traders Village Sunflower Field opens Friday in San Antonio

Sunflower enthusiasts, it's time to shine! The Sunflower Field will be open in San Antonio this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — Sunflower lovers, it's time to unite for a day of sunshine! The Sunflower Field is set to open Friday, June 10. 

Various types of sunflowers will be in the 10-acre field along with paths to walk and a maze that allows the opportunity to explore the sunflowers. 

A professional photographer will be there to take photos, Traders Village says. The admission price into the park alone is $8.99, for those three years old and older including all day access. Kids under two years old have free admission to the field, not the rides. For a combination of a field and ride ticket, it'll cost $15.99.

Here are the hours:

  • Friday: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (SUNSET NIGHTS)
  • Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Other activities include a petting zoo, an inflatable slide, photo opportunities and a concession stand. 

To see all the Sunflower Field has to offer and some frequently asked questions, click here

