SAN ANTONIO — Sunflower lovers, it's time to unite for a day of sunshine! The Sunflower Field is set to open Friday, June 10.

Various types of sunflowers will be in the 10-acre field along with paths to walk and a maze that allows the opportunity to explore the sunflowers.

A professional photographer will be there to take photos, Traders Village says. The admission price into the park alone is $8.99, for those three years old and older including all day access. Kids under two years old have free admission to the field, not the rides. For a combination of a field and ride ticket, it'll cost $15.99.

Here are the hours:

Friday: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (SUNSET NIGHTS)

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Other activities include a petting zoo, an inflatable slide, photo opportunities and a concession stand.