Trae Tha Truth hosts annual Relief Gang Easter block party

"Sometimes people just need a shoulder to lean on," Trae Tha Truth said during his annual party and giveaway.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — There were lots of smiling faces over the weekend as Trae Tha Truth held his annual Relief Gang Easter block party and giveaway in southeast Houston.

Families got to walk away with all types of goodies, including Easter eggs, candy, gift cards and Bump Boxes.

Trae says that helping others in the community never gets old.

"Sometimes people just need the time. Sometimes they need the shoulder to lean or just to know that somebody out there actually cares, you know what I'm saying," Trae said.

While Trae is well known for helping others around Houston, he says it's all part of his plan to make an even bigger impact in 2022.

"There are a lot of people out there that go through more hard times than good times out here," Trae said.

The Relief Gang block party was one of two Easter events held for the Greater Houston area.

Kids in the Third Ward were treated to an Easter egg hunt, with free food and the chance to take a picture with the Easter bunny.