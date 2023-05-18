Traffic accident is causing a domino effect of delays from Hwy 181 to I-37, Crosstown Expressway

CCFD is working to clean oil and gas from the ground, causing the delay after a one-car accident was reported near North Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers headed toward Portland or Downtown Corpus Christi may want to give themselves extra time to get where they're going.

A one-car traffic accident has reduced the northbound lanes of US Hwy. 181, backing up traffic to I-37 and the Crosstown Expressway, near Comanche.

Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Sr. Ofc. Gena Pena said the accident happened at about 2:35 p.m., and no major injuries were reported.

However, the accident did cause oil and gas to spill onto the roadway, and the Corpus Christi Fire Department is at the scene cleaning that up.

It is unclear when the lanes will open back up completely.

This is a developing story. 3NEWS will provide updates as we have them.

