Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Traffic was backed up near Ennis Joslin and Nile Wednesday morning after a driver ran a red light causing a three-vehicle accident.

According to police, the accident happened around 8 a.m. when a white SUV was going south on Ennis Joslin. The driver of the SUV hit a black car that was going east on Nile and turning left onto Ennis Joslin. The impact of the collision sent the SUV crashing into a red truck that was stopped at the light going northbound on Ennis Joslin.

A 59-year-old female driving the SUV was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. She was given a citation from police.

Other drivers involved in the crash were not harmed.

