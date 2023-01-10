CCPD: Nueces County Sheriff's Office involved in a shooting near Flour Bluff

Traffic is stalled in both directions on Hwy. 358 between Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic began to move in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 358 at around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to our 3NEWS crews.

Nueces County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in an shooting on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Corpus Christi Police Department tweet, which led to the slowdown.

Flour Bluff ISD bus routes 5 and 6 were also delayed.

CCPD and Nueces County Emergency Services Department No. 2 participated in the operation, which took agencies into Oso Bay to retrieve someone.

None of the three agencies have released any official information pertaining to the operation, so it is unclear who the person was and how they are involved.