Traffic Alert: Major accident at the 6100 block of Everhart Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers are being asked to avoid Everhart Road as a major accident caused a road shut down of northbound and southbound of Everhart Road.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Congressional Drive while southbound traffic is being diverted onto Donegal Drive.

The Corpus Christi Police Department are asking drivers in finding an alternate route as AEP is on scene with traffic delays expected to last until 7:00pm.

Officers are working a major traffic accident at the 6100 block of Everhart Road. Northbound and southbound traffic,... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Sunday, August 6, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with 3NEWS for updates.

