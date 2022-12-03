CCPD officer, suspect hospitalized after shooting on SPID and Prince Drive

Two other suspects also have been arrested.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi Police Department officer was shot and taken to a local hospital Saturday.

The officer is being treated for his injuries.

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of SPID, at the corner of Prince Drive, near Airline Road.

One suspect also was shot and is also hospitalized. Two other suspects have been taken into custody and no other suspects are being sought.

This is a developing situation. 3NEWS will being you updated information as we get it.

