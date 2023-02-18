Traffic Alert: Rear end collision on JFK causes delays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County ESD 2 reported that there was a rear end collision on the top of the JFK Causeway.
Expect significant delays if you're heading east bound towards the island.
Check back with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.
