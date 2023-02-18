Traffic Alert: Rear end collision on JFK causes delays

Expect significant delays if you're heading east bound towards the island.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County ESD 2 reported that there was a rear end collision on the top of the JFK Causeway.

Expect significant delays if you're heading east bound towards the island.

Check back with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.