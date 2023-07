Drivers heading back into Corpus Christi from the beach should consider using the ferry, for now.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The right two lanes of Park Road 22 and Hwy. 361 are closed, forcing significant delays getting into Corpus Christi from Mustang Island and Port Aransas.

Drivers needing to get into Corpus Christi from those areas should consider using the ferry in Port Aransas.