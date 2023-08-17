Traffic alert: Rockport area brushfire closes southbound Hwy. 35 lanes between 16th St., exit 188

The fire began at around 5 p.m., authorities said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A brushfire along State Hwy. 35 in Aransas County has forced road closures between 16th Street and Exit 188 in Rockport, said the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department's Emily Guerrero on Thursday night.

Guerrero said law enforcement began diverting traffic about an hour ago only in the southbound lane.

The fire began around 5 p.m., she said, and so far has affected about 35 acres, Guerrero said. Thirteen fire departments are in the area helping to bring it under control.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service's Incident Viewer, the fire was 0 percent contained as of 9 p.m.

