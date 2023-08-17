x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Traffic alert: Rockport area brushfire closes southbound Hwy. 35 lanes between 16th St., exit 188

The fire began at around 5 p.m., authorities said.
Credit: Texas A&M Forest Service

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A brushfire along State Hwy. 35 in Aransas County has forced road closures between 16th Street and Exit 188 in Rockport, said the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department's Emily Guerrero on Thursday night.

Guerrero said law enforcement began diverting traffic about an hour ago only in the southbound lane.

The fire began around 5 p.m., she said, and so far has affected about 35 acres, Guerrero said. Thirteen fire departments are in the area helping to bring it under control.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service's Incident Viewer, the fire was 0 percent contained as of 9 p.m.

Posted by Rockport Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, August 17, 2023

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

Standards still murky for disposing oilfield wastewater in Texas rivers

Before You Leave, Check This Out