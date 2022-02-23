Crash cleared, traffic flowing smoothly on Highway 181 coming into Corpus Christi from Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A morning crash near the Harbor Bridge backed up traffic from Portland to Corpus Christi on Highway 181.
A photo sent to 3News showed cars at a standstill on the causeway as of 8:14 a.m.
The crash has since been cleared and the road reopened.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Hero dog honored for alerting sleeping family about Rockport house fire
- 'Are you okay?' Mother thanks Corpus Christi Starbucks employees for looking out for daughter
- Residents urged to keep close eye on pets following increase in coyote sightings on Padre Island
- DOJ: Corpus Christi man sentenced to federal prison for using Instagram to target children for sex
- Good Samaritans rescued a man that was thrown from his boat. The unmanned boat then kept going.
- The Cheesecake Factory set to arrive at La Palmera Mall by the coming winter
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.