Crash cleared, traffic flowing smoothly on Highway 181 coming into Corpus Christi from Portland

Traffic was backed up for hours this morning after a crash.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A morning crash near the Harbor Bridge backed up traffic from Portland to Corpus Christi on Highway 181.

A photo sent to 3News showed cars at a standstill on the causeway as of 8:14 a.m.

#TRAFFIC: Coming into Corpus Christi from Portland? Traffic is backed up due to an early morning crash. Posted by KIII 3 News on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

The crash has since been cleared and the road reopened.

