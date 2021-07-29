Water leak causes traffic back up along South Padre Island Drive near the Everhart exit

The access road at Flynn Parkway and eastbound South Padre Island Drive has been reduced to one lane.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The eastbound exit ramp at the Everhart exit is currently closed as crews work to isolate a water leak.

Drivers are being asked to take the Weber and Staples exits instead.

The good news is that water service remains normal for those in the area at this time.

City crews will be working through today and overnight to isolate the water leak.

