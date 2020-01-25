CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic along SPID slowed to a crawl Saturday evening as a result of a major car accident.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the westbound side of SPID near Kostoryz Street.

According to police, a red Ford Expedition flipped on its side with three passengers, including a baby, inside.

Police advise drivers to exit on Kostoryz Road or to avoid using the freeway altogether.

This is a developing story, and 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

