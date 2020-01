CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic along SPID slowed to a crawl Tuesday afternoon as a result of a rollover accident.

It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound side of SPID near Staples Street. Police said a 36-year-old man driving a black sedan was trying to change lanes and clipped another vehicle, causing it to roll over.

The driver was given a couple of citations but no one was seriously hurt. The freeway was shut down for about an hour.

