CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A car fire is to blame for shutting down traffic on westbound Highway 358 along the Oso Bridge Thursday afternoon for well over an hour.

The accident forced many drivers to find another way to get to the other side of Oso Bay.

Witnesses said a female driver lost control of her SUV when her tire blew out, causing her to hit the guard rail and spin out on the highway. The vehicle then burst into flames as the driver escaped.

The accident backed up traffic for miles as police shutdown the highway so firefighters could put out the blaze.

Firefighters said the driver received some minor burns as she tried to get out of the vehicle.

She was taken to Bay Area Hospital but is expected to be okay.

Firefighters said the tire blowout was the cause of the fire.

Traffic was said to be backed up for at least 45 minutes as drivers were re-routed down Yorktown Boulevard.

