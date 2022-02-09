Traffic backed up on SPID near Everhart due to accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you plan on traveling down Highway 358 soon, you may want to find another route.
Westbound lanes are partially blocked near Everhart Rd. after a boat fell off of a trailer.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Good Samaritans rescued a man that was thrown from his boat. The unmanned boat then kept going.
- The Cheesecake Factory set to arrive at La Palmera Mall by the coming winter
- West Oso school board retains principal's position following brawl on campus
- World record lightning went from Mississippi to Corpus Christi
- Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.