Traffic backup as CCPD assist with mental health crisis on Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local first responders spent nearly two hours Friday morning helping a person who was going through a mental health crisis on top of the Harbor Bridge.

The situation started sometime between 10:30 a.m. when officers had to close two northbound lanes of the bridge as they made contact with that person.

The closure caused traffic to back up down I-37 all the way to the refineries at one point. Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Travis Pace told 3NEWS that they take extra caution when handling sensitive situations.

"They're going to make the proper assessment and ultimately, what they're going to look at is making it safe for them to operate so that nobody gets injured," Pace said. "Whether that's having to shut down lanes, leave one lane open, shut the whole thing down in order for the emergency response, or first responders to safely and effectively deal with whatever situation they have in front of them."

CCPD said all lanes on Highway 181 were reopened Friday afternoon once officers finished working the incident.

There were no injuries from the incident and CCPD said the individual got off the bridge safely.

