New cameras on Padre Island give residents an opportunity to check out traffic before going to the beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has set up a window of sorts into Padre Island and you can check it out for yourself online.
The city's public works department has teamed up with information technologies to install a pair of webcams on the island.
One is at Aquarius and Park Road 22 while the other is at the intersection of Commodores and Park Road 22.
It's all in an effort to help make the city more attractive to visitors and give residents an opportunity to check out island traffic before heading out to the beach.
