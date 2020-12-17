Traffic changes on Morgan Avenue set to begin Thursday, December 17

Traffic changes on Morgan Avenue start tomorrow. Drivers, here's what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A traffic change is scheduled for the Morgan Avenue reconstruction project on Thursday, December 17. Traffic will be moved from the Southside to the Northside of Morgan Avenue from 11th Street to Ocean Drive that will allow the contractor to begin the next phase of construction. During this next phase, Morgan Avenue will be reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic in the eastbound direction (towards Ocean Drive).

The contractor will also perform a temporary closure along Staples Street on the Southside of the intersection at Morgan Avenue. This closure is required to perform pavement repair on Staples Street and is expected to last a few days. Eastbound traffic along Morgan Avenue will not be impacted by the closure. Drivers along northbound and southbound Staples Street are encouraged to follow recommended detour routes around the closure.

These detours include:

Northbound Staples Street : Motorists are advised to turn left on Morgan Avenue and follow detour signs.

: Motorists are advised to turn left on Morgan Avenue and follow detour signs. Southbound Staples Street : Motorists are advised to turn right on Buford Street and follow detour signs.

: Motorists are advised to turn right on Buford Street and follow detour signs. Morgan Avenue: Continue east along Morgan Avenue and follow detour signs.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, use caution throughout the work zone, and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

