Traffic concerns regarding JFK Causeway Project continue

The recent high volume weekend and one major accident caused big traffic delays and headaches for motorists.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents who traveled to and from Padre Island over the weekend might have found themselves waiting in extensive traffic.

Not only was it a high volume weekend due to SandFest in Port Aransas, but the JFK Causeway Project has the bridge down to single lanes.

According to Lt. Michael Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Department, responding to calls while battling construction had its fair share of difficulties.

"In order to expedite the wrecker getting up there we did have some of the vehicles reverse," Pena said. "We had shut down the road and had the vehicles turn around and go back where they came."

Robert Rocha, Chief of the Corpus Christi Fire Department said that access points have been determined in case of an emergency during the construction period.

"Its anticipated at times, traffic will be heavy," Rocha said. "However, the construction company did provide emergency responders with access to an emergency lane that other users do not have access to."

One way the City is trying to alleviate some of the traffic is by adjusting the light at Aquarius Street to allow for ample time on Park Road 22.

"We've seen good results," said Sarah Munoz, Public Works Director for the City of Corpus Christi. "It's also allowed area businesses to maintain access."

According to Munoz, the City's Traffic Management Center monitors the area and makes adjustments to the signal accordingly.

"It's really important to note that we work very closely with the City's police department to make any adjustments needed," Munoz said.

According to the City, the next time all 4 lanes will be open on the JKF Causeway will be for the Beach to Bay Marathon in May.

