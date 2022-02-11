TRAFFIC: Crosstown and IH 37 south flyover closed due to major accident

All traffic is being directed off the highway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic is at a standstill near Crosstown and IH 37 southbound. A box truck has flipped on its side on the flyover.

All traffic is being diverted off of Crosstown at Port Ave.

Use caution if you are in the area and make way for emergency vehicles.

Officers are working a major traffic accident - IH 37 SB @ HWY 286 SB at the flyover. All traffic will be directed to exit at Port. Please avoid the area if possible or find an alternate route. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) February 11, 2022

