Traffic delays are expected as 2023 Spring Break see thousands on area shores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring Break 2023 has officially kicked off with thousands of families and college students beginning their invasion of Padre and Mustang Islands.

If you plan on taking a dive, it is important to give yourself optimal drive time.

In past years, there have been instances of traffic backups over the JFK Causeway all the way to Flour Bluff.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has set up an island command post to look out for drunk drivers.

Officers will be busy monitoring traffic flow on intersections along Park Road 22.

That includes Whitecap Boulevard, Commodores Drive, and Highway 361 all along the main route to Port Aransas.

If residents plan on traveling in that area -- prepare for delays.

