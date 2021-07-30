Expect traffic delays in Aransas Pass as windmill turbines will be moved through city limits

Crews will need to drive against the flow of traffic while traveling northwest on Harrison Boulevard.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're headed into Aransas Pass over the next week, you might find yourself behind a few windmills and stuck on the road.

According to the Aransas Pass Police Department, about 75 windmill turbines will be moved through city limits.

As soon as Tuesday, crews will begin to move the turbines and it's expected to cause some traffic delays. Crews will need to drive against the flow of traffic while traveling northwest on Harrison Boulevard.

The traffic delays are expected to take 10-15 minutes, according to TxDOT. Contractors expect anywhere from two to four traffic delays a week.

Police officers will be helping to keep traffic moving and city officials are asking to keep a cool head behind the wheel.

