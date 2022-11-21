Traffic diverted near Harbor Bridge after semi-truck gets stuck on I-37 access road

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 286 from Highway 181.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police diverted traffic from the northbound access road of I-37 leading to Highway 181 after the roadway became blocked by a semi-truck Monday morning.

According to a Reverse Alert, the semi-truck failed to make height clearance on the roadway.

The roadway was reopened just after noon.

