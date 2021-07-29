TRAFFIC: Full closure of Airline Rd. from SPID to McArdle Rd. to begin Thursday night

The closure is needed in order to install utilities associated with the Airline Road project, city officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A full closure of Airline Rd. from SPID to McArdle Rd. will begin Thursday night at 9 p.m., city officials announced.

This closure is expected to take two days and be completed by Saturday, July 31st. The closure is needed in order to install utilities associated with the Airline Road project.

Access to area businesses will be maintained and motorists are encouraged to use detour routes and side roads to access area shopping centers.

For more information about the Airline Road project please visit www.cctexas.com/airline.

Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.