Crash causes rush hour traffic jam on SPID

Cars were backed up from Kostoryz to Staples early this morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash on Highway 358 westbound had traffic backed up during rush hour this morning.

Cars were seen backed up from Kostoryz to Staples for a time.

Traffic seems to be flowing smoothly as of 8:10 a.m.

