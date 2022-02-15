Crash causes rush hour traffic jam on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash on Highway 358 westbound had traffic backed up during rush hour this morning.
Cars were seen backed up from Kostoryz to Staples for a time.
Traffic seems to be flowing smoothly as of 8:10 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News online for updates.
