TRAFFIC: Ocean Drive, Doddridge Street intersection temporary closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The intersection at Ocean Drive and Doddridge Street will be closed from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28 and Tuesday, March 1.

Contractors will be completing the installation of the final riding surface on the south bound lanes of Ocean Dr. Drivers can use Mitchell or Ropes to access Ocean Dr. during the temporary closure.

Always remember to use extra caution in works zones.

