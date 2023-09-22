Traffic on Morgan Ave. to detour due to emergency and storm water repairs

Traffic on Morgan Avenue from Guatemozin Street to Virginia Avenue will be detoured to Old Brownsville Road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A section of Morgan Avenue, from Guatemozin Street to Virginia Avenue, will be redirected as Corpus Christi Water works on emergency utility and storm water repairs.

According to City officials the repairs will take around a week to complete.

Traffic will detour to Old Brownsville Road.

