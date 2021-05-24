The plans for traffic on and off Padre Island this Memorial Day weekend

An estimated 55,000 cars drove onto Padre Island last Memorial Day weekend.

The director of Corpus Christi's Public Works Department told us about a comprehensive plan to handle the large number.

"During COVID last year I think people were ready to try and get out of the house and do something safe. Now that the COVID restrictions are now being loosened a little bit, we're expecting more." That's according to Richard Martinez, the city's director of public works who says more than 55,000 cars traveled over the JFK Bridge last Memorial Day weekend creating a traffic snarl that backed up into Flour Bluff.





"We're working with our convention and visitors bureau they've seen an uptick on the rooms that are being rented, that type of thing so we know that there's going to be visitors coming into Corpus Christi then we're expecting them to come through the island over the Kennedy bridge, whether they go to North Padre Island beaches or they go to Port Aransas or Mustang Island, they've got to travel through North Padre Island."





Here is the plan for traffic onto and off the island:



No turns will be allowed at Aquarius Street where the light will remain green.

There will be a detour for residents to go to the 361 intersection with Park Road 22, or the light at Commodore to be able to head into the city.

Martinez says they have made plans for more emergency vehicles.

"EMS and fire department will plan accordingly to add additional resources."

Martinez says a multi department task force is working to make sure everyone is ready this holiday. "After last year we created a task force. A task force that consisted of the police department of course. They're going to have their manned unit out for the holiday. It's the department of transportation, TX DOT. It's us, public works, parks and rec because they manage the beaches."

