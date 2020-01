ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A mobile radar trailer meant to slow traffic down was shot in Aransas Pass.

Authorities in Aransas Pass believe the shooting happened around Jan. 9 with a rifle.

Several homes were in the background of the shooting, which classified the case as deadly conduct and criminal mischief.

If you have any information about the felon, please call it into Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 361-758-8477.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: