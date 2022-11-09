Traffic signal construction will begin soon at busy intersection

Construction for a new traffic signal is underway at the intersection of Kostoryz Road and Masterson Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic signal construction will be taking place at the intersection of Kostoryz Rd. and Masterson Dr. Wednesday, September 14.

With a new high school nearby, and the potential for even more residential development, Renee Couture, Interim Assistant Director of Public Works, told 3NEWS a traffic signal was needed to help with the increased activity they're seeing in the community lately.

"Growth is good. And one thing we always want to consider is with that growth, the impacts that that growth has on our street network." Couture stated.

A long time resident, Will Henderson says the streets here need work but also better medians.

"They put this median in the middle, and even me, myself, they’re not aware that it goes all the way straight," Henderson said. "And people are running over it and it’s hurting their trucks because they don’t know the median’s there, they’re trying to get into the bank."

This can be a dangerous situation as residents travel quickly down the street,

Henderson told 3NEWS, "They're coming 30, 45 miles per hour through here. And making a quick stop, that's gonna be dangerous."

He suggests signage as a way to help the median concerns. "Somebody needs to put a sign or paint it yellow or something, or red," Henderson added.

A traffic signal is a good first step but residents say, more needs to be done. “That’s gonna cause an accident pretty soon,” Henderson added.

Couture says there’s been a slight increase of vehicle and pedestrian traffic, "With increased development coming, there's a potential for that vehicular traffic and pedestrian traffic to increase in the area."

For students who walk to school, and pick-up lines, the traffic is expected.

"I think the change with the new school zones and reduced speeds are some of the changes that we're seeing in area." Couture said.

The elementary and high school played a part in the decision to place a traffic signal at this specific intersection. "We're always worried about pedestrian traffic safety is our utmost concern," Couture told 3NEWS. "So we pay attention to pedestrian traffic, make sure that, you know, both motorists and pedestrians are following our traffic laws."

In order to legally cross the road, pedestrians will have to walk all the way down to Saratoga at the corner of the new Mary Carroll High School.

During the construction of the new traffic signal, that location will be at the intersection of Kostoryz and Saratoga.

Construction is expected to last two months.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.