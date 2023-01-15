Two cars hit by falling traffic signal at Everhart, Alameda

Corpus Christi PD asked drivers to avoid the intersection while crews work to fix the issue.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police asked drivers to avoid Everhart and Alameda Sunday evening after a traffic signal fell and hit two cars.

No one was injured and the cars were able to be driven away, city officials said in a statement.

A photo from the intersection from 3NEWS viewer Joshua Sancen showed the pole in the middle of the roadway. The intersection is open, but there are stop signs in place and the remaining traffic signals at the intersection are blinking red.

Corpus Christi traffic engineers and police are on scene, the statement said. Use caution in the area.

The traffic control lights are out at Everhart and Alameda. Use caution when approaching the intersection or find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/5L5evchwRf — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) January 16, 2023

