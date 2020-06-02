KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A joint effort by Nueces and Kleberg Counties was able to put a man behind bars after he attempted to transport drugs and thousands of dollars hidden in a tarp in his car.

It was Tuesday when an officer with the Nueces County District Attorney's- Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a rental car traveling on US 77 near County Road 28.

After officers stopped the driver, he told officers he was going from Corpus Christi to McAllen.

The officer asked for consent to search the vehicle, then finding a commercial-grade tarp inside the trunk.

According to authorities, tucked away inside a tarp were three bags of US currency.

Officers then called the Kleberg County Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force to assist in the search.

They were able to also detect cocaine in the packaging, and the cash was seized and the driver was placed under arrest for money laundering.

