Traffic stop near Driscoll resulted in a cash bust linked to a Mexican drug trafficking operation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A traffic stop that resulted in a major bust this week was a joint effort involving the Nueces County District Attorney Criminal Interdiction Unit, Bishop and Robstown Police.

According to officials, a woman was on her way to Mexico from Houston when she was stopped. Officials said she gave "deceptive verbal behaviors" that led to the search.

Officers found $110,000 in cash hidden in rocker panels and both front fender wells. The 8 month pregnant woman was released while the cash and vehicle were seized.

The case remains under investigation. 3NEWS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

