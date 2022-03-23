x
Traffic was slightly delayed Wednesday as crews moved home across JFK Causeway

Credit: KIII TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Commuters may experience a delay when going over the JFK Causeway this Wednesday. 

Crews used the bridge to move a home.

Once the property was off the road traffic was able to return to normal. 

