Corpus Christi (KIII News) — First responders recovered the body of a three-year-old boy Sunday morning that appears to have drowned in Lake Corpus Christi.

The boy, whose name has not yet been released, was said to be with his family when he jumped into the lake from a pier and did not surface. Officials said he had been wearing a life jacket but at some point decided to take it off.

News of the tragedy spread quickly around Lake Corpus Christi.

Heather Jones knows a carefree day at the lake can quickly turn into a nightmare if you are not careful.

"Really sad and scary too. Close to home. Makes you think," Jones said. "I tell the kids they need to be careful. Can't go out too deep, but you never know, no matter what you say," Jones said.

"One thing I don't think people realize is that drowning can be a silent killer," said Robie Merritt, park superintendent at the Lake Corpus Christi State Park. "Often people can slip under the waves and not call out for help. Not make a sound at all. And if someone isn't watching them at that exact moment, sometimes it can be several minutes before he or she realizes he or she are missing."

According to Merritt, many factors can lead to drowning while you are at the lake.

"Sometimes there are obstacles in the water. The lake is so murky it's hard to see those sometimes, hard to get caught in them if you don't see them in time," Merritt said.

Another danger is the wind.

"Often people will have a floaty float away from them in these heavy South Texas winds, go chasing after it not realizing they can't swim as fast, get tired and can't swim back and it's too late," Merritt said.

When it comes to children or those who are not strong swimmers, Merritt said it's important to never go out into the water alone. Have a buddy with you. Watch the weather, and always wear a life jacket.

"Not just any life jacket, but one that actually fits, designed for them and their body size," Merritt said.

If you ever see someone in need of help, be sure to call 911 and make sure you are able to provide your location. Lake Corpus Christi covers a vast area and is shared by San Patricio and Live Oak counties. One way to do that is by using the mapping app on your phone to pinpoint where you are at so you can relay that information to authorities.

In 2018 so far, there have been 67 kids who have drowned in the state of Texas. Eight of those deaths have happened at state lakes.

