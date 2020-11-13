Trailer home damaged during overnight fire in Flour Bluff

The trailer home was damaged by fire and smoke, fortunately no one was hurt.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Nueces County ESD 2, the fire happened on Caprice Street near Waldron Road.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department, ESD 2 and the NAS Fire Department were on the scene. Upon arrival, fire fighters found fire underneath and on the sides of the trailer. The trailer was damaged by fire and smoke.

Very fortunately no one was hurt, but the cause of the fire is unknown.