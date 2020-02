CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A trailer home was engulfed in flames Wednesday morning on the 700 block of Benys and Clifton.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to the fire and were able to control the flames within minutes.

The trailer was vacant during the time of the fire and is said to be a total loss.

There were no injuries or damage to nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

