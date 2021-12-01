x
Trailer catches fire in Flour Bluff, becomes a total loss to the homeowner

Flames roared through the home as firefighters worked to bring it under control in under 15 minutes.
Credit: Nueces County ESD #2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 8 p.m. on Monday evening, fire crews responded to a fire coming from a trailer home at 229 NAS Dr. in Flour Bluff.

In the video shared by the Nueces County Emergency Services Department #2, flames roared through the home as firefighters worked to bring it under control in under 15 minutes.

After putting the fire out, officials said the home is a complete loss.

Thankfully, no one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

Credit: Nueces County ESD #2

