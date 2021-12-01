Trailer catches fire in Flour Bluff, becomes a total loss to the homeowner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 8 p.m. on Monday evening, fire crews responded to a fire coming from a trailer home at 229 NAS Dr. in Flour Bluff.
In the video shared by the Nueces County Emergency Services Department #2, flames roared through the home as firefighters worked to bring it under control in under 15 minutes.
After putting the fire out, officials said the home is a complete loss.
Thankfully, no one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
