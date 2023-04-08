x
Train accident involving 18-wheeler in Three Rivers sees assistance from George West Volunteer FD

The driver of the 18-wheeler managed to escape with minor injuries, said a statement from the George West Volunteer Fire Department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders with the George West Volunteer Fire Department provided assistance after a train crashed into a 18-wheeler Friday. 

The driver managed to escape from the wreckage with minor injuries, said a social media post from the George West Volunteer FD. 

No other injuries were reported. 

Fire officials encourage residents to look both ways before drive through railroad crossings.

Mutual aid on Good Hope Road in Three Rivers. Train vs 18 wheeler (sand￼￼ hauler). The driver escaped with very little...

Posted by George West Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, August 4, 2023

