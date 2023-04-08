Train accident involving 18-wheeler in Three Rivers sees assistance from George West Volunteer FD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders with the George West Volunteer Fire Department provided assistance after a train crashed into a 18-wheeler Friday.
The driver managed to escape from the wreckage with minor injuries, said a social media post from the George West Volunteer FD.
No other injuries were reported.
Fire officials encourage residents to look both ways before drive through railroad crossings.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- State-supported living center employee arrested for beating man with severe intellectual disability
- Whataburger proclaims Aug. 8 'National Whataburger Day'
- Mathis resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
- Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the night sky in South Texas
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.