Train accident involving 18-wheeler in Three Rivers sees assistance from George West Volunteer FD

The driver of the 18-wheeler managed to escape with minor injuries, said a statement from the George West Volunteer Fire Department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders with the George West Volunteer Fire Department provided assistance after a train crashed into a 18-wheeler Friday.

The driver managed to escape from the wreckage with minor injuries, said a social media post from the George West Volunteer FD.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials encourage residents to look both ways before drive through railroad crossings.

