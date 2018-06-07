CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — The Craft Training Center of the Coastal Bend is seeking students who want to learn a new trade skill.

Employers are looking to Corpus Christi to fill job vacancies involving specific trade skills.

CTC offers both night and day classes to help you fulfill your dream of learning the skill that will lead you to high demand jobs.

There are even scholarships available! All applications are due by August 10th by 3 p.m.

For more information visit their website, http://www.ctccb.org/.

Any questions may be directed to, Student Services at (361) 289-1636 or email cvaldez@ctccb.org.

