Adult Protective Services teamed up Thursday with the Silver Advocate Partners for their 12th annual training conference at the First United Methodist Church.

The event is always held in May because May represents Elder Abuse Prevention Month.

Their goal was to raise awareness about elder abuse and exploitation for the aging and disabled population. According to Adult Protective Services, most of the time the ones doing the harmful acts are not strangers, but someone closer to home.

"Specifically in Texas that every year about 40-percent of validated perpetrators are the adult children of the victim," Program Administrator Jennifer Catalani said. "Unfortunately it's often time family that has taken over finances, often time using their money for their benefit or gain."

If you ever suspect elder abuse, you are urged to call Adult Protective Services at 1-800-252-5400.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII