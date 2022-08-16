Training jet goes down near NAS Kingsville, officials say

The T-45 Goshawk was approaching NAS Kingsville when the aircraft went down in an empty field, officials said.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Navy training jet crashed just after 12:30 p.m. near Kingsville, officials from Naval Air Station Kingsville confirmed.

The T-45 Goshawk was approaching NAS Kingsville when the aircraft went down in an empty field, officials said. The pilot was able to eject safely but is being taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out, according to officials.

