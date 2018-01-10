Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Heart Walk in Corpus Christi is this weekend and will act as a family reunion for Coastal Bend woman.

Dustin Garcia said she will meet the family of a boy who saved her life, all while she prepares to bring one into this world.

Garcia never knew she had a heart problem until she got ill playing a sport she loved. It all started when she was 15 years old. She was playing basketball when she blacked out -- something she said had never happened before.

Garcia went to the doctor expecting a simple diagnosis, but it turned out it was worse than she thought.

In order to be considered for a heart transplant and be put on the transplant list, Garcia and her mom had to move to Houston. Then it became a waiting game.

After 16 months the wait was over. A heart became available.

The donor? A 14-year-old boy by the name of Collin.

Collin shared similar interests with Garcia.

After a 14-hour surgery Garcia was able to live a healthy life and has been for six and a half years now. She said she has become close with Collin's family and attending the Heart Walk together has become a tradition for them.

Heart Walk Director Brittany Sandbach said that is what the event is all about.

To top it all off, after being told by doctors that it is not possible to have a baby being a transplant recipient, Garcia is expecting a baby boy. She plans to give him the same middle name as her life-saving donor.

