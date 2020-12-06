JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez and City of Alice Mayor Jolene Vanover have issued a travel advisory for the Houston and Galveston area for residents in Jim Wells County. Officials said the advisory was issued based on the latest medical information.

Officials recommend self-quarantining for 14 days if any resident of the community travels there or if people from those areas visit.

Officials are also encouraging getting get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days prior to return. There are currently 15 coronavirus cases in Jim Wells County to this date. Click here for more coronavirus numbers.

At this time, it is unsure how long the advisory will last. Stick with 3News as this story develops.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: