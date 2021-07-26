Corpus Christi International Airport sees increase in travelers this June, just shy of pre-COVID numbers

More than 30,000 passengers boarded planes and took off from the CCIA this June, and officials say the recovery has outpaced the national average.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This summer has been busy for the Corpus Christi International Airport. On Monday, CCIA officials reported the month of June was just six-percent short of pre-COVID-19 travel levels in June of 2019.

This comes after months of low usage and declining revenues due to the pandemic, CCIA officials report.

Even as traffic increases, social distancing is still in play at the airport. Due to a federal order, masks are still required inside the terminal and on aircraft. Travelers who haven’t flown in a while are encouraged to brush up on TSA rules before packing and arriving at the airport.

