Popcorn, pigs, and more: What you can find at Treasure Island during Buc Days

Treasure Island is filled with local vendors, a petting zoo, and pig races!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carnival rides, fried food, music, and lots of fun to be had this Buc Days!

3NEWS spent Thursday morning at Treasure Island inside the American Bank Center. Treasure Island is filled with vendors covering a wide range of products and there’s something for everyone.

Fulton Kettle Corn is one of the many local vendors. They have been in business for seven years with about 20 different flavors of kettle corn.

“Our biggest seller is our butter pecan and our second biggest is our Piccadilly,” said owner Daniel Fulton.

This is their first year participating in Buc Days and they are excited!

If you’re looking to shop for jewelry, hats, and more-- many boutiques will be selling their items.

One boutique that will be there is Amazing Grace Boutique. They have a lot of inspirational items, clothes, jewelry, and much more.

“We invite everybody out here to Treasure Island to support small businesses,” said owner Patricia Lopez.

In addition to shopping, there’s a lot more fun including racing pigs, the petting zoo, pony rides, concession areas and more.

Jared Hollenbeck with Swifty Swine Pig Racing gave 3NEWS a sneak peek of the pig races that begin Thursday.

“We load up four of our pigs, we give them racing silks so you can identify them as they race around, we tell you who they are,” said Hollenbeck.

During their show, they show how they train the pigs, play music, and engage with the audience.

For more information about treasure island, click here.